COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The Coalfield Conference held its final wrestling tournament of the season at Independence High School.

While it is important for both the wrestlers and their teams to win, the focus is more on what comes next.

The regional tournament is next weekend.

Oak Hill senior Gabe Truman said this tournament is far more forgiving than regionals or states.

“At Coalfield, you know if you lose, you make a mistake, you know what to do from there, you know how to correct it, know how to move on from it,” said Truman. “But when it comes down to regionals or states, you only got one shot at it, you got to make the best of it. Its more, way more nerve-racking than Coalfields, 100%.”

Regionals will be held next weekend, with the Class 2-A tournament at Independence and Class 3-A at Woodrow Wilson.

States will be held two weeks afterward in Huntington.