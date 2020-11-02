Cochran sworn in as new Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Brian Cochran’s new title is now official after taking his oath of office on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He is the new Prosecuting Attorney in Mercer County. Cochran said he began working right away.

“Going through some old files that’s been left behind to see how we’ll address those, and meeting the staff again and meeting through with the assistant attorneys, prosecuting attorneys,” Cochran said.

Cochran said left a law firm in Bluefield before taking this position. He said one thing he wants to accomplish as prosecutor is strengthening relationships with local law enforcement agencies.

“It’s so important that the prosecutor’s offices and the police officers here communicate with each other and cooperate with each other. Get the very best cases together that we can so we can get the very best result for the citizens of Mercer County,” Cochran said.

Protecting the citizens of Mercer County is something Cochran told 59News is important to him. Cochran said he and his family have called Mercer County home for years now.

“We’ve always loved it here and it’s just an exciting time for me to be in this position to help the citizens of Mercer County,” Cochran said.