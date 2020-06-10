Cody Reedy excited for future as Council at Large for city of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Cody Reedy won the seat for Council at Large for the City of Beckley in the June 9th Primary Election.

He commended the citizens of Beckley for his win and told 59 News he is excited for the future.

Reedy is the boys basketball coach at Greater Beckley Christian School and stressed, youth are an important part of our community.

He said he wants to make Beckley a place where children are eager to stay, further their education, and build a foundation for future generations.

I’m just excited, ” Reedy said. “I’m glad Beckley showed up they got the fresh voice they deserve and I’m not gonna disappoint I’m ready to go to work on July 1st.”

Reedy also said he wants to have separate meetings with the councilman of each Ward in Beckley to break down problems in the city individually.