Tonight, we end off 2023 with increasing clouds and the return of rain and snow showers. Our best shot tonight will be after 8 PM and follow suit as we get closer to midnight. The lowlands will start off with light rain while the mountains see stray snow showers. Past midnight, the lowlands will see the transition over from rain to snow. Any accumulations overnight will be held to the mountains, across western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, and for anyone traveling back home tonight, slick travel will also be possible.

Monday sees our snow showers continue. Western winds will make for a cold morning and afternoon as highs struggle to get into the 30s with “feels like” conditions in the teens. Through Monday night, western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties will see the most accumulations, where several inches are possible. Across the lowlands, most will see a trace to an inch. As snow showers continue, this can lead to reduced visibility on the roads as well as black ice as roads refreeze overnight.

Tuesday morning will be a tricky morning commute with slick travel possible. A mostly cloudy morning eventually brings in a partly sunny afternoon, helping us warm into the 30s. This will be followed by a mostly clear overnight as we catch a break from the unsettled pattern of the past few days.

Wednesday is also trending dry with high pressure around. In fact, Wednesday looks to be our best shot at sunny skies yet with a mostly sunny afternoon expected. Temperatures will start off in the 20s for your Wednesday morning commute and they’ll look to climb into the 40s by dinnertime. Wednesday evening sees increased clouds and the return of rain and snow showers overnight.

Thursday brings back the chance for snow showers once again. Accumulations look to be light across the lowlands with the mountains getting the best shot at any, though slick travel is possible as a result for both. A few flakes remain possible across the mountain overnight before diminishing as temperatures go from the 30s to the 20s.

Friday brings back high pressure into the region. Cloudy skies to start the morning commute but the afternoon looks promising for partly to mostly sunny skies. Enough sunshine and we look to get temperatures into the 40s as we move into the weekend.

Saturday starts off dry, but we are continuing to watch a low pressure system move into the area during the second half. Some more fine tuning is still needed for this system, but rain and snow showers look possible as a result. A cloudy second half as well with temperatures reaching the 40s.

In your extended forecast, we are watching the chances for some more rain and snow showers to begin 2024. Temperatures will continue their roller coaster ride as they bounce back and forth between the 40s and the 30s. Whenever rain chances do return, always a good idea to have the StormTracker 59 app downloaded.

TONIGHT

Cloudy. Chance for rain & snow showers. Cold. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY

Snow showers continue. Slick travel & cold. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Cloudy start. PM clearing and sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny start. PM chances for snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

AM snowflakes. PM clearing. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Dry afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny skies. Dry start to weekend. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain and snow showers. Cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Cold. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Dry day. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Staying dry. Highs in the 30s.