Cold winter temperatures could lead to frozen pipes and a pricey bill

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — These cold winter temperatures could cause big problems in your home if pipes freeze. Frozen pipes can lead to several issues including a major financial strain.

According to recent claims data from State Farm, the average insurance claim from damage related to frozen pipes is more than $15,000.

Leigh Ann Long is an agent for State Farm. She said there are some preventative measures you can take to avoid a pricey bill.

“If you have some pipes, particularly on the outside of the building that may get a little bit colder, you can leave some water running,” Long said. “Maybe dripping just to keep that flow going. You can also open the cabinets underneath and that allows some of that warm air from the house to get to those pipes.”

Other things you can do include: disconnecting your garden hose and making sure your thermostat is set at a constant temperature. If you notice your pipes are freezing, you should turn your main water valve off and call a plumber.

For more tips on how to keep your pipes from freezing, you can click here.