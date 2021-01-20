Collaborative effort helps WVDOH go green

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Thanks to cooperation from two state agencies, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will now have six, new “clean” diesel dump trucks. The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) joined with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to make the environmentally friendly improvements.

Former WVDEP Secretary Austin Caperton said his employees figured out they could help their sister agency by making use of the federal Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) to secure $317,241.00 in grant funding to buy the new diesel vehicles. The act allows government agencies to replace older diesel vehicles with new and improved trucks.

“It’s helped our operation by having new trucks, but it’s also helped the environment by reducing our carbon emissions,” WVDOT Secretary Byrd White said. “We are proud of this effort because, by working together, we are saving taxpayer money and also doing our part to limit our environmental impact.”

Funds from the DERA also allows agencies to replace vehicles two years sooner than normally scheduled. The funds are then used to replace the decommissioned vehicles with new and improved cars and trucks designed to burn less fuel while having lower emissions than agency vehicles currently in operation.

Retired trucks will not be sold once the vehicle is not in use. The trucks will instead be used for spare parts within the Division of Highways.