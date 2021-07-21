Collection begins for Operation Backpack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Operation Backpack is back in full swing as a new school year approaches.

The campaign started in 1995 by the Mabscott United Methodist Church. Operation Backpack provides school supplies and backpacks for children all over the area. There are multiple collection boxes all over the region. One of those is hair salon, City Slickers.

“Our clients will bring in stuff for Operation Backpack as well as people off the streets and what they do is they get in touch with counselors at school to make sure that each kid, no matter what background, receives what they need,” said hairstylist, Courtney Grubb.



Operation Backpack is for students in grades K-12. Raleigh, Wyoming, Fayette and Summers Counties participate in this program.