WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — An early season men’s college basketball game is coming to The Greenbrier.

The Greenbrier Resort will host Marshall University and Radford University inside Colonial Hall on Friday, November 10, 2023. Marshall University is coached by the legendary Dan D’Antoni and Radford is coached by former West Virginia University point guard, Darris Nichols.

Ticket prices have not yet been released. If you would like to stay up to date on the latest on ticket sales email basketball@greenbrier.com, with your team, address and phone number.