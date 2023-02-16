ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Senate Bill 10, also called the Campus Self-Defense Act, will allow adults 21 years and older to carry concealed weapons on campus as long as they have a valid permit.

Not only are some concerned there will be a financial concern for colleges if the bill is enacted, but students and faculty have overall safety concerns.

David Eldridge, a campus police officer at Concord University, believes the bill will cause shootings and violent situations to occur more often, and that it will be difficult to comply with the safety measures listed in the bill.

“What even makes it more difficult in a time like this is the nationwide shortage of police officers. We barely have enough to staff the positions we have now, and to fund additional people that’s willing to accept this employment now is becoming even more difficult,” Eldridge said.

Eldridge also thinks more guns on campus may amplify a dangerous situation further.

“Whenever you introduce a firearm into a situation, then it becomes dangerous for all parties involved whether it’s the aggressor or the person that’s defending themselves,” said Eldridge.

Overall, if the bill does pass, it will bring lots of change to every college, both financially and in regards to safety. Senate Bill 10 currently waits in the House Judiciary for approval