College students talk about struggles pandemic is creating

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– COVID-19 has changed the way we go about our day-to-day lives for one year now. The world has made many changes including education and the way students learn.

Kristen O’Sullivan is the Director of Student Support Services at Concord University. She said she’s seen an increase of students asking for help because of the pandemic.

“Like the whole entire world, our students are in this whole changed atmosphere. So, what they saw as their regular direction to get through, it just switched up a bit. We have seen sadly a great increase in depression along students,” O’Sullivan said.

Concord University is not the only college in the area to see an increase of students with depression. Administrators at Bluefield College said they have seen an increase as well. Both colleges have incorporated new activities for wellness and stress relief for their students. Emily Cook, is the Director of Counseling and Wellness Services at Bluefield College. She explained what programs they offer.

“Even with the pandemic we tried to offer more awareness and more activities to make it more accessible for students and so we offer daily wellness activities for the students,” Cook stated.

Antowyne Shaw and Alysia Townsely are students at Bluefield College. They said having these services on campus helped them cope with challenges every college student faces. However, because of the pandemic these services really came in handy.

“This was definitely a morale booster. When we are in quarantine she had wellness activities, we can pop in and just talk and meet other people,” Shaw stated.

“The wellness activities that she plans are wonderful are just so thorough because she really does her best to try to meet every student where they are,” Townsley continued.