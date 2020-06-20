Color the River cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The annual Color the River event in Hinton is officially cancelled this year.

The Second Saturday’s Committee said in a Facebook post that the decision comes as a response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in surrounding counties. Adding that, it left them no choice but to cancel the event that was scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Committee members said they encourage everyone to #ColortheRiver on their own.

Local businesses such as Berry’s Campground, Water Dawgs, and Cantrells Ultimate Rafting will still rent out tubes, duckies, rafts, etc., to visitors.