Color The River expecting large turnout in 2021 return

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — It’s summertime in Summers County, which means it’s time for Color the River.

Color the River, an annual favorite for the Hinton community, aims to not only bring visitors to the county but it also educates on different types of cancer.

Organizer Kristy Scott said this event exceeds expectations every year. This year’s is no different.

“It’ll be a four hour float,” said Scott. “Bring your innertubes, your kayaks. We’ve had some floating flamingoes… lots of interesting things.”

Scott said all cabins in the county are already rented for the weekend. The four-mile float starts at Pence Springs. While the event is free, donations are welcome.

For more information, check out the Summers County Second Saturdays Facebook Page.