HINTON, WV (WVNS) — There’s a mixture of good and bad news for an annual summertime event in Summers County.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations Color the River is postponed. There is good news, the event is just being moved from June to July. Mark your calendars, the date is set for July 11, 2020. Organizers are hopeful by that time the Greenbrier River will be floatable.

Jonben Slate will also perform on the courthouse lawn following Color the River.