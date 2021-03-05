Combating a Pandemic to be featured in WVSOM’s summer educational camp

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) announced their course of instruction for the annual Just Say KNOW educational summer camp. This year the title is Combating a Pandemic: Careers in Medicine.

The camp is open to ninth through 12th grade students or recent high school graduates. Students who are enrolled in home schooling at an equivalent level are also welcome to attend. The camp will be held virtually. Co-Director of the camp Karen Wines, M.S. said there are advantages to the online environment.

“By being virtual, we can reach more students, including those in very rural communities,” she said. “Last year we had rural students from Colorado, South Carolina and Pennsylvania who would not have been able to come to our campus. Additionally, teleconferencing technology is improving, which will allow us to plan activities to make the camp even more robust this year.”

The camp is scheduled for June 14-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT. Students who wish to participate must register by May 1. They will need to submit a brief essay about their interest in the program to Crystal Boudreaux at cboudreaux@osteo.wvsom.edu and Karen Wines at kwines@osteo.wvsom.edu. The camp is free, but attendees will need an internet connection during the hours the event takes place.