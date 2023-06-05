CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After starring in a Universal Film and having a recent Netflix special, Comedian Jo Koy is on a hot-streak and is headed on a world tour that has several stops, including one in West Virginia.

Comedian Jo Koy announced his 2023 Jo Koy World Tour will have a stop at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on October 1, 2023. Pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, and tickets will go on sale Friday, June 8, 2023. Ticket prices are reported to range from $48.50 to $68.50 plus additional fees and will be available via Ticketmaster or the Coliseum Box Office.

Jo Koy has had a successful run in the last few years, breaking a record in 2017 for most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows in Honolulu that prompted the mayor to declare November 24th as “Jo Koy Day” in Honolulu. One of today’s standout comedians, Jo Koy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that provides retable content that the audience, no matter where they are from, can enjoy and relate to.

For more information on Jo Koy’s comedy visit his website.