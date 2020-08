CHARLESTON, W.Va. – An inmate from the South Central Regional Jail died early Friday, Aug. 28 while at an outside hospital, and the preliminary assessment from health officials attributes the cause to complications from COVID-19.

The 40-year Wood County man was being held on federal charges. He had underlying medical conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week while at the hospital. His is the first death linked to COVID-19 of an inmate ordered to a W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility since the state confirmed its first case on March 17.