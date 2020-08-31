Counties in Orange given one-time opportunity to play sports

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began his briefing on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 as he always does when there are West Virginians who passed away. He recounted ages of the victims and where they lived.

The R-T is up to 0.97. Logan, Fayette and Kanawha County were in the Orange on Saturday, when the County Alert System report came out on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Monroe County was in the Red. This determines how sports competitions will be held.

Through the collaboration of experts and others, the Governor presented an opportunity to offer incentives to get counties that were in the orange to get in the Yellow or Green. They are going to test all the coaches, athletes and members of the marching bands in Logan, Kanawha and Fayette Counties. If all the tests come back negative they will be allowed to play. However, one positive test in a group will stop that group from playing or performing.

This is a one time opportunity for those counties. If a student refuses to take a test, then they will not be allowed to play or perform. There will be back up testing available if the set date is not convenient for families.

The Governor spoke about outbreaks throughout the state. These include those at long-term care facilities, including Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County, Springfield Center in Monroe County and Pine Lodge Center in Raleigh County. There are three church outbreaks. One of those is in Monroe County. There is also an outbreak at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.

Monongalia County bars are allowed to reopen on Monday, Aug. 31. The state will monitor how this affects the numbers. If it is required, they will shut the bars back down.

There will be free testing in Fayette County on Tuesday, Sept. 1. This will be held at two locations. These will be in Mount Hope and Smithers.