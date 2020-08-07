Raleigh County had 2,400 students apply for virtual only school

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began is Friday briefing by addressing the fatalities in the state. He said while he feels like a broken record, the people who died need to be remembered. He called for all West Virginians to join together in prayer for the families.

The R-T factor is 0.92, this is the reproductive number for the virus, which is the 8th best in the country. Dr. Clay Marsh stated previously this is the factor we want to keep below one.

Addressing the school reopening plan, Gov. Justice stated the safety of the students is the most important. The plan on how the schools will be ranked to stay open is still in development but will be based on measurable metrics.

Raleigh County has had 2,400 students apply for virtual only schooling. Clayton Burch stated the number of students learning online will allow for more room at the school buildings for social distancing of those who are attending in person.

The Governor showed a map of active cases by county. The Governor stated several times these numbers do not reflect at this time how schools will reopen.

The Governor reiterated the goal to provide more than 1,000 WiFi hotspots for students across the state.

There are now five outbreaks at churches in counties across the state.

All residents at a Veterans nursing home where a staff member tested positive will be tested. The staff member has not been to work since July and is quarantined. There is no information at which facility this occurred.

A school clothing voucher will be available for the coming year. Applications will be taken starting on Sept. 1, 2020. It will provide a $200 benefit to purchase clothes, or material for those families which sew their own clothes. Here are the guidelines:

“In this complicated time we are in, the last thing any family should be worried about is whether or not their children will have clothing that fits. That’s why our wonderful school clothing allowance program is more important now than ever,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I’ve said over and over how much I love our kids. And this program gives so many of our kids a chance to be comfortable and to feel good about themselves so they can focus on being their best in every way.”

Families who received school clothing allowance in 2019 and currently have Medicaid coverage only should receive an application by mail in late August to apply for the school clothing allowance program. Those needing to update their address may do so at www.wvpath.org or by calling DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

The Governor asked West Virginians to get counted in the U.S. Census. This is more important now that the census deadline was moved up to Sept. 30 from Oct. 31.