LIVE NOW: Bar closure in Mon County could be extended

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

Another death in West Virginia was reported since the Governor’s last news conference. That led him to begin his Wednesday briefing by offering his condolences to the family of the woman who died.

The Governor then focused on the situation in Monongalia County. There are 436 cases in that area with 321 of those in the age range of 18-29. He stated he may have to extend the closing of the bars in that county.

The limit in the gatherings to 25 people does not apply to essential services, the Governor said. He then addressed the requirement for masks in West Virginia. The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) is now officially calling for all Americans to wear cloth face coverings. This came after West Virginia made the requirement on Monday.

The Governor announced neighboring states and large businesses are now also following the lead from WV. This includes Ohio and Kentucky and also Walmart.

The Governor praised the efforts made to feed school age children since March. The latest numbers show more than 13.5-million meals have been delivered.