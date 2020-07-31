Coming Soon: WV COVID-19 Briefing – July 31, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020: Deaths from COVID-19 in West Virginia rose to 116 on Friday morning. The latest person to pass away is a 98-year-old man from Raleigh County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.