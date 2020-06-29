LIVE NOW: Fairs and festivals will be allowed to resume on Wednesday

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Following a death involved with an outbreak at a church, the Governor asked people to wear masks and protect themselves.

Nearly 10-percent of the West Virginia population has now been tests as the state enters Week 10 of the reopening plan. On Wednesday, July 1, 2020 festivals and fairs will be allowed to resume.

More than $7 million of CARES Act funding has now been sent to counties and cities across West Virginia. There are greater than 160 applications.

Residents at both state veterans homes in West Virginia were completely tested. There are no active cases.

There are still three active church outbreaks being monitored. Those are in Greenbrier, Ohio and Boone Counties.

Outbreaks connected to travel to Myrtle Beach are being monitored. The Governor stated if you went to the beach, you should consider getting tested. Right now around 100 cases were connected to the travel to that area.

The state is diving deeper into the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state. The Governor said the number of active cases being reported are greater than are actually still active. He said there could be up to 300 cases currently reported as active may be able to be removed from that list. Those numbers are expected to be corrected in the next couple days.

There are only two active cases of COVID-19 at the West Virginia jails and prisons. Those two are both at the Huttonsville facility.

A secondary outbreak is being experienced across the country. That is according to the Governor following a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence. The new outbreak is affecting younger people under the age of 50. Gov. Justice addressed people of those ages and advised they take the virus seriously.

There are now large supplies of the drug Remdesivir. This is available if a serious outbreak would be encountered in West Virginia.

The National Guard is still assisting with flood recovery in Greenbrier, Fayette and Monroe Counties. There is also assistance available from West Virginia VOAD.