BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)-- Virtual appointments are becoming the new normal for local doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO of Raleigh General Hospital Mathew Roberts said the process works the same way as if you were to come in to the office.

"It's communicating like this over a phone or computer and the physician can talk to the patient," Roberts said. "They can show them where it hurts, they can discuss the issues they are having and it actually allows for physician to see the patient and have a better understanding of what is going on and what is necessary for their treatment and getting them better."