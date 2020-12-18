Gov. Justice provides an update on vaccine distribution across WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice began his briefing by “regretfully” reading off another 52 West Virginians that have been lost due to the coronavirus. The total number of deaths across WV related to COVID-19 stands at 1,091.

The cumulative percent positive continues to rise and is up to 4.27 percent. The daily percent positive dropped back down to 7.28 percent. In the last 24 hours, there were 1,266 new cases confirmed by the DHHR. There are 24 counties colored red on the County Alert System.

Gov. Justice went on to encourage all West Virginians to get vaccinated when they become more available. He confirmed that as of today, WV has received 15,800 vaccines. “West Virginia is leading the nation in vaccinating our nursing homes,” Justice proclaimed. “I want to be the first state to vaccinate all of our long-term care facilities.” Justice said that as of Thursday evening, 5,450 West Virginians had received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Justice continued to urge all West Virginians to get tested, when testing sites are made available in their area. He stressed the importance of donating blood if you have recovered from the virus.

There are 114 outbreaks among long-term care facilities in WV. Outbreaks among churches have reached 15 outbreaks across 14 different counties. Greenbrier County, Raleigh County, Summers County, and Wyoming County are included in these. There are 14 outbreaks with 79 total cases within the WV school system. In correctional facilities there are 112 active inmate cases with 79 cases among staff members.

Before closing his time, Justice confirmed that aggressive testing of residents aged 18 to 35 would increase. Gov. Justice attributes super-spreading to this age group. Justice pleaded with residents to get out and enjoy the natural beauty within West Virginia.