All West Virginians over 16 can register for vaccine, fairs and festivals to continue May 1, 2021

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his daily press briefing by stating that 12 more West Virginians have been lost due to COVID-19 since his Friday morning briefing. The total number of deaths in the Mountain State is now up to 2,612.

“Please don’t let them become a number, and please keep them in your prayers,” the Governor said.

Governor Justice continued to go over the statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. There were 186 additional West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus, putting this total up to 129,892 recoveries statewide. The daily percent positive is up to 5.21, with the cumulative percent positive slightly higher at 5.29 percent. The DHHR reports 86 additional active cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in WV is back up to 5,600.

Gov. Justice went on to urge everyone, especially those over 65 years of age to get tested when even the slightest symptom is felt.

In a vaccination announcement, Governor Justice announced that all West Virginians over the age of 16 can now register and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Following this announcement Gov. Justice continued to read over the DHHR’s vaccine statistics. According to the DHHR, West Virginia has received 432,240 total first round doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. There have been 441,903 of these doses administered to resident across the state. The DHHR is reporting 305,490 total secondary vaccine doses received by the Mountain State. Of these doses, there are 267,927 West Virginians fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Justice reiterated the safety of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Ensuring that side affects are minimal and urging West Virginians to look at the data when thinking about getting the vaccine.

“How in the world could you not get vaccinated?,” Gov. Justice asked.

Gov. Justice went on to the outbreak breakdown. Long-term care facilities are continuing to see only one outbreak across all facilities. Within correctional centers, there are 31 cases among inmates, with only three cases in staff members. According to Gov. Justice, there are seven active church outbreaks across five different counties. Fayette and Raleigh Counties are included in these.

Governor Justice announced that with the success of the continued vaccine rollout, all fair and festivals can continue operations beginning on May 1, 2021.

In closing, Governor Justice urged to continued wearing of masks and receiving the vaccine as soon as possible. He again pushed for the increase in donating of blood if you have been fortunate enough to recover from the coronavirus.