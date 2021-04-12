Gov. Justice updates the Mountain State on COVID-19

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his Monday morning COVID-19 press breifing by reading off the eight West Virginians lost due to COVID-19 over the weekend. The total number of deaths in West Virginia is now up to 2,745.

Gov. Justice went on to go over the statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. According to the DHHR, there was a slight increase in active cases by 78, making that total 7,470 active cases across the Mountain State. The cumulative percent positive remains at 5.23, while the daily percent positive shot up to 6.79. There were 215 more West Virginians to recover from the virus, putting that total up to 136,247.

Governor Justice urged all West Virginians to continue wearing masks in all public spaces. Justice knows that some, including himself, do not like wearing the protective equipment but that it is a necessary evil.

Gov. Justice pleaded for the reception of the vaccine. Justice went on to cement the safety and importance of receiving the vaccine. In a vaccine administration update, DHHR reports 1,215,920 total vaccine doses have been received in the state. Of these doses, there have been a total of 1,096,787 doses administered. There are 661,687 people who have received for at least one dose. The DHHR is reporting 461,008 West Virginians are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

When it comes to outbreaks in West Virginia, Gov. Justice says churches are experiencing eight outbreaks across six different counties. Both Fayette and Raleigh Counties have churches in the midst of outbreaks. Long-term care facilities are seeing ten outbreaks, while correctional centers are seeing positive cases in 101 inmates and 11 staff members. Of these cases, 36 of them are coming from Southern Regional Jail.

Governor Justice closed his daily press briefing by urging West Virginians to keep up the fight against the virus, while doing everything possible to protect themselves and others.