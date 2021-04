CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 2,592,544 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 148,071 total cases. This is a 475 cases increase in the last 24 hours.

The DHHR confirmed another five deaths in this morning's update, putting the total number of deaths up to 2,777. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old female from Jackson County, a 45-year old male from Harrison County, a 42-year old female from Logan County, a 95-year old female from Jackson County, and an 84-year old male from Wyoming County.