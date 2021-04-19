Gov. Justice updates the Mountain State on COVID-19

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice began his Monday morning press briefing by reading over the eight West Virginians who we have lost due tot COVID-19 over the weekend. The total number of deaths in WV have now reached 2,785.

“Please keep these great West Virginians in your prayers ,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to go over the statistics from the DHHR’s Daily COVID-19 Dashboard. There were another 262 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus, putting that total up to 138,974. The daily percent positive rose significantly to 6.03, while the cumulative percent positive rose slightly to 5.21. Active cases across the Mountain State saw a slight drop by only two cases, putting that total up to 7,388.

Governor Justice urged all West Virginians, especially those 50 years and older to get tested when feeling the slightest symptom. The Governor ensured that early intervention could aid in beating the virus.

Gov. Jim Justice pleaded with West Virginians to continue taking the vaccine, pushing for the temporary stoppage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to not push residents away from getting the vaccine.

In a vaccine administration update, Gov. Justice says the DHHR is reporting 1,352,250 total vaccine doses have been received by WV, with 1,162,079 of these doses being administered across the state. There have been 681,790 people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these doses, there are 508,089 West Virginians vaccinated from COVID-19.

Outbreaks are continuing to pop-up across the Mountain State. There are currently 11 outbreaks across all long-term care facilities in WV. Mountain State churches are seeing five outbreaks across four different counties. Fayette County is included in these counties with active outbreaks. When it comes to correctional centers, there are 61 positive cases in inmates and seven cases in staff members.

In closing, Gov. Justice says the vaccine is the only ticket to get rid of the masks that many do not like wearing. Governor Justice urged those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood in order to possibly save those currently fighting the pandemic.