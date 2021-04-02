Gov. Justice provides West Virginians with an vaccine administration update

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his Friday morning briefing by wishing a Good Friday and Happy Easter to those who celebrate the holidays. Gov. Justice pleaded with all West Virginians to reach out to the families affected by the pandemic, especially over the holiday season.

Governor Justice continued to go over the seven additional West Virginians that have passed away due to COVID-19 since his last briefing. The total number of deaths in WV have now risen to 2,688.

“Please keep all these great West Virginians in your prayers,” Gov. Justice said.

The Governor went on to read the statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The DHHR reports a jump in active cases with 143 new cases reported this morning. The total number of active cases is now back up to 6,642. The cumulative percent positive dropped slightly to 5.25, while the daily percent positive also dropped to 3.48. There were another 272 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting the total number of recovered West Virginians up to 133,323.

Governor Justice urged all West Virginians to get tested when feeling even the slightest symptom.

In a vaccine allocation update, Gov. Justice says West Virginia has received 526,570 first round vaccines, with 98.5 percent of these vaccines being administered. The DHHR reports 403,520 second round vaccine doses have been received by the Mountain State. Of these doses, there have been 342,851 West Virginians to become fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine.

According to Governor Justice, there are currently seven church outbreaks across five different counties. Gov. Justice says these outbreaks are made up of 93 positive cases. Correctional facilities in WV are seeing only nine cases in inmates, with 13 positive cases among all staff members.

Governor Justice urged all West Virginians to continue wearing masks when necessary. He went on to cement the importance and safety of received the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Justice closed by pleading with recovered West Virginians to donate blood in order to help those currently fighting the virus.