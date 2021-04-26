Gov. Justice to give West Virginians aged 16 to 35 a savings bond if they get vaccinated

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Justice opened his Monday Morning briefing by going over the seven West Virginians who passed away due to COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of West Virginians lost to the virus is now up to 2,821.

“Please do not let these families feel alone,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to go over the stats from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The daily percent positive is up to 6.82, while the cumulative percent positive sits at 5.18. There are no new active cases to report in the last 24 hours, keeping that total at 7,157. There were another 289 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus, putting that total up to 141,693.

In a vaccine administration update, Governor Jim Justice announced the return of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to Gov. Justice, the risks in receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is very small. When talking about the West Virginians eligible to receive, Governor Justice says West Virginia has vaccinated 52 percent of eligible residents as of this morning.

Gov. Justice announced a new vaccine initiative to possibly increase the amount of West Virginians getting vaccinated. Governor Justice says all West Virginians aged 16-35 years of age will receive $100 savings bond.

According to Gov. Justice, the DHHR is reporting 1,488,490 total vaccine doses have been received by the Mountain State, with 82.7 percent of these doses being administered. In a breakdown of administered doses, there have been 700,260 people to receive at least one vaccine dose. There are 558,785 West Virginians fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When it comes to COVID-19 outbreaks across the state, West Virginia long-term care facilities are seeing 12 outbreaks across their facilities. There are currently five outbreaks in four different counties. Greenbrier County is still included in these counties. In corrections, there are 66 positive cases among inmates, with 37 of them coming from Southern Regional Jail.

In closing, Governor Justice stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and continuing to wear masks. Justice also urged recovered West Virginians to donate blood in order to help those currently fighting COVID-19.