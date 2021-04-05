Gov. Justice provides West Virginians with a vaccine administration update

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his Monday morning press briefing by going over the eight additional West Virginians to pass away due to COVID-19 related issues. These deaths put the total number deaths in WV up to 2,696.

“Please keep these great West Virginians in your prayers,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to go over the DHHR’s statistics from their COVID-19 Dashboard. The total number of active cases in the Mountain State rose by 104, making that total 6,955 total active cases. There were another 172 more West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting that total up to 134,082. The cumulative percent positive sits at 5.25, while the daily percent positive is up to 6.53 percent.

When it comes to active outbreaks across the Mountain State, long-term care facilities are seeing eight outbreaks. Correctional centers are experiencing 52 cases among inmates, with 10 cases in staff members. There are seven outbreaks across churches in six different counties in West Virginia. Fayette and Raleigh Counties are included in these otubreaks.

In a vaccination update, Gov. Justice says West Virginia has received 526,570 total first round doses, with 100.3 percent of them being administered across the state. There were 403,520 secondary vaccine doses received by the Mountain State. Of these doses, there have been 363,473 West Virginians to get fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In closing, Gov. Justice urged all West Virginians to continue wearing masks, even though some may not like to wear them. Justice also pleaded with those fortunate enough to recover from the virus to donate blood in order to possibly save the life of someone else.