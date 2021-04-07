Governor Justice updates West Virginia on COVID-19, vaccine administration

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his daily COVID-19 press briefing by going over the 26 additional deaths that have occurred since his Monday morning press briefing. The total number of deaths in West Virginia are now up to 2,722.

“Please keep these people in your prayers,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to go over the DHHR’s statistics from their COVID-19 Dashboard. The DHHR is reporting a rise in the active case total by 43 cases, putting that total up to 6,897. The daily percent positive rose back up to 3.76, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.24 percent.

“Please get your vaccine,” Governor Justice said as he pleaded with West Virginians the importance and safety of receiving the vaccine.

When it comes to vaccines, Gov. Justice says 526,570 first round vaccine doses have been received in West Virginia, with 532,890 of these doses being administered. Of the 403,520 secondary doses received in the Mountain State, the DHHR is reporting 359,706 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Governor Justice, there are eight outbreaks in all long-term care facilities across West Virginia. Churches are experiencing eight outbreaks in six different counties. Fayette and Raleigh Counties are included in these outbreaks. Correctional centers are seeing positive cases among 73 inmates and 11 staff members. Of these cases, 24 come from Southern Regional Jail and 23 are from South Central Regional Jail.

In closing, Gov. Justice urged all West Virginians to receive the vaccine when it is made available. Justice continued to cement the wearing of masks in all public buildings. Governor Justice pleaded with recovered West Virginians to donate blood in order to help those currently fighting COVID-19.