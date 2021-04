Fort Collins, CO (WVNS) -- Hurricane season does not officially begin in the Atlantic Basin until June 1, but for many, including forecasters at Colorado State University, it is time to start planning and preparing. In anticipation of the June 1 start date, CSU forecasters have released their initial thoughts on how this year's hurricane season could play out.

Much like last year, CSU is forecasting a well-above above-average season when compared to the 1981-2010 climate normals, but as of April 9, NOAA is no longer using that climatological period for hurricane activity. They are now using the period from 1991 to 2020 as part of a decennial update of their climate normals.