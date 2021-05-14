Gov. Justice announces end date for federally funded COVID-19 unemployment benefits

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice began his Friday press briefing by announcing that all federally funded unemployment benefits received through the COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end on June 19, 2021. Justice says this date will give WorkForce WV to get all their “ducks in a row”.

Gov. Justice continued to go over the daily statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The total number of cases across the state is now up to 157,923. Another 393 West Virginians recovered from the coronavirus, putting that total up to 148,552. The DHHR confirmed five new deaths in this morning’s update. The total number of deaths in WV have now reached 2,756.

The active case total in West Virginia dropped by 101 cases, lowering to 6,613. The daily percent positive decreased to 4.47, while the cumulative percent positive remains steady at 5.13.

When it comes to vaccine administration across West Virginia, the DHHR is reporting 1,608,600 total vaccine doses have been received in West Virginia, with 83.9 percent of these doses being administered. There are 742,412 people that have received at least one dose. As of this morning, there are 641,046 West Virginians fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

When it comes to outbreaks in West Virginia, there are 17 outbreaks among long-term care facilites. There are currently 13 cases in inmates within correctional centers, with seven cases in staff members. There are eight separate church outbreaks across five different counties. Greenbrier County is included in these counties.