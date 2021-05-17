Gov. Justice updates West Virginians on COVID-19 vaccine administration

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his Monday morning press briefing by reading over the six West Virginians to pass away due to COVID-19 over the weekend. The total number of deaths in WV are now up to 2,762.

“Please keep these great West Virginians in your prayers,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to go over the statistics from the DHHR’s Daily COVID-19 Dashboard. Active cases across the Mountain State dropped by 140 cases, lowering that total down to 6,296. The daily percent positive rose to 5.44, while the daily percent positive remains at 5.12 percent.

Another 314 West Virginians recovered from COVID-19, putting that total up to 149,585 recoveries. There are currently 158,643 total positive coronavirus cases across the state.

When it comes to vaccine administration, Gov. Justice says the DHHR is reporting 1,608,600 total vaccine doses have been received in the state, with 84.7 percent of these doses being administered across the state. There are 751,658 people that have received at least one dose, with 645,568 West Virginians being fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Governor Justice reiterated that all residents 12 years and older are now eligible to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Justice also hinted at the possibility of those aged 12 to 16 being included in the reception of $100 savings bonds for receiving a vaccine dose.

There are currently 16 outbreaks among long-term care facilities in West Virginia. Gov. Justice says there are nine church outbreaks across six different counties. Greenbrier County remains to be included in these counties with outbreaks. In corrections, there are ten positive inmate cases, with four cases in staff members.

In closing, Governor Justice continued to urge recovered West Virginians to donate blood to possibly save the life of someone currently fighting the virus.