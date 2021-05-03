Gov. Justice urges West Virginians to keep up the good work against COVID-19

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Justice began his daily press briefing by going over the most recent West Virginians to lose their battle with COVID-19. The total number of deaths in West Virginia are now at 2,686.

“Please keep these West Virginians in your prayers,” Gov. Justice said.

In going over the statistic from the DHHR’s Daily COVID-19 Dashboard, Gov. Justice says there were another 229 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting that total up to 144,310. The daily percent positive currently sits at 6.03, while the cumulative percent positive is at 5.15. The DHHR reports an additional 50 active cases this morning, putting the total number of active cases in WV up to 7,201.

In a vaccination update, the DHHR reports 1,531,420 total vaccine have been received by WV, with 83.9 of them being administered to residents. There are 715,080 WV residents that have received at least one vaccine dose, with 598,556 West Virginians being fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

In closing, Governor Jim Justice urged West Virginians to continue wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Gov. Justice urged all residents to keep up the good work in the fight against COVID-19.