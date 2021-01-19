Gov. Justice provides update on vaccine administration as COVID-19 surges

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice opened his daily coronavirus briefing by reading over the 82 West Virginians that have been lost due to COVID-19 since his last update. Of these, 31 have come within the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths in West Virginia related to COVID-19 has reached 1,815. “I ask your prayers and please keep them in all your thoughts,” Justice said. “Think about the wisdom we have lost in West Virginia that is so valuable to us.”

Gov. Justice emphasized the loss of WV Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Veteran’s Assistance, Dennis Davis. “I think the absolute world of this man,” Justice said. “We owe everything in our lives to our veterans.” Justice proclaimed. “To his family, we are profoundly sad.”

Gov. Justice continued on, going over the statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The DHHR confirmed an additional 1,011 cases since yesterday, putting the total number of cases at 110,820. Active cases dropped by 102, putting the total number of active cases in WV at 26,675.

The DHHR reports another 1,082 West Virginians have recovered from the coronavirus. The total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic is up to 82,330. The daily percent positive currently sits at 6.24, with the cumulative percent positive slightly rising to 5.50.

In a vaccination update, Gov. Justice says, “West Virginia is knocking this so far out of the park,”. He continued to read the DHHR Vaccine Summary statistics. According to the DHHR, 99.6 percent of first doses that have been received by WV, have been administered. Of the 28,275 second round vaccines received, 85.5 percent of these doses have been administered across West Virginia.

When it comes to outbreaks across the state, there are 92 outbreaks among long-term care facilities. West Virginia churches are experiencing only four outbreaks in three different counties. Summers County is included in these counties. There are 150 active cases among inmates in WV correctional centers, with 32 staff cases.

“You can’t get COVID from taking the vaccine,” Justice said. “You will not grow a third arm or grow antlers.” Governor Justice urged the importance of receiving the vaccine when it becomes available for your age group.

Before closing his time, Governor Justice urged all West Virginians to wear your mask and continue getting tested as sites are made available in your area. Gov. Justice pushed for those who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate blood and possibly save a life.