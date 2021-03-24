Gov. Justice announces all high schools in WV to return full-time unless there’s an outbreak

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his daily press briefing by reading over the seven additional West Virginians to pass away from COVID-19 related issues since his Monday Morning briefing. This brings the total number of deaths in WV up to 2,619.

Please keep all these great West Virginians in your prayers,” Gov. Justice said.

Governor Justice continued to read over the daily DHHR statistics. There were another 400 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus, putting that total up to 130,290. The DHHR reports 19 less active cases than yesterday lowering that total down to 5,581. The daily percent positive rose back up to 4.01, while the cumulative percent positive remained at 5.28.

Governor Justice went on to announce that all West Virginia high schools will no longer follow the DHHR’s County Alert System. With all teachers and service personnel who chose to receive the shot being vaccinated, all high schools will remain open full-time unless an outbreak occurs.

In a a vaccine distribution update, the DHHR reports 432,240 first round vaccine doses have been received by WV. With extra doses being found, there have been 448,808 of these initial doses administered across the state. The DHHR is reporting 305,490 second round vaccine doses received by the Mountain State. Of these doses, there are 273,061 West Virginians fully vaccinated with both COVID-19 vaccine doses.

When it comes to outbreaks across the Mountain State, Governor Justice urged churches in WV to be more vigilant when trying to avoid these situations. According to the Governor, there are eight different outbreaks in churches. Fayette and Raleigh counties have churches included in these outbreaks. Long-term care facilities are seeing only two outbreaks among their statewide facilities. Correctional centers are seeing positive cases in 31 inmates and six staff members.

In closing, Governor Justice urged all West Virginians to keep up the fight against the coronavirus. This includes continued mask wearing, getting tested when feeling any symptom, and receiving the vaccine when it is made available to you. Governor Justice urged those who are fortunate enough to recover from the coronavirus , to donate blood in order to possibly save the life of someone currently fighting the virus.