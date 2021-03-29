Gov. Justice provides vaccine administration update one year after West Virginia’s first death

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his Monday morning press briefing by going over the ten deaths that have occurred since his last briefing on Friday. In going over the deaths, Gov. Justice urged all West Virginians to get tested when feeling the slightest symptom so the virus can be detected early enough for proper treatment. These new deaths bring that total up to 2,638 in West Virginia.

“Please don’t let these people become a number and get vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said.

Before continuing onto the DHHR statistics, Gov. Justice opened up prayer in regards to today marking one-year since West Virginia’s first COVID-19 related death. The prayer was immediately followed by a brief moment of silence.

Gov. Justice went on to read from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. There were another 250 West Virginians to recover form the coronavirus, putting the total number of recoveries statewide at 132,101.The DHHR reports a 124 case increase when it comes to active cases in West Virginia. That puts the total number of active case up to 6,252. The daily percent positive rose up tp 5.55, while the cumulative percent positive remained at 5.27.

In a vaccine administration update, Gov. Justice says West Virginia has received 476,480 total first round COVID-19 vaccine doses. The DHHR is reporting that, because of extra doses being found, 102.4 percent of these vaccines have been administered across the state. Of the 352,820 second round vaccine doses received by the Mountain State, the DHHR reports 308,504 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19. Governor Justice reiterated the fact that vaccines are available for all West Virginians over the age of 16.

Gov. Justice announced that family members of long-term care facility residents and staff members will now be prioritized when offered vaccines. Governor Justice also announced that Wal-Mart has joined the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. West Virginians can find a business to receive a vaccine at vaccinefinder.org.

According to Gov. Justice, long-term care facilities are seeing four outbreaks among all facilities. There are currently seven church outbreaks across the Mountain State. Correctional centers in West Virginia are experiencing positive cases among four inmates and nine staff members.

In closing, Gov. Justice urged West Virginians to continue to wearing their masks and donating blood to help someone else fighting the virus.