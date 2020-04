CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)--West Virginia businesses who are receiving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans or other financial assistance are asked to send in their experiences and feedback to Senator Joe Manchin's office. He made this announcement on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

All businesses can send their feedback to common_sense@manchin.senate.gov. During the pandemic Senator Manchin created an information resources page where West Virginians can learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, to visit the page you can click here.