RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) -- For stroke patients or those who received a total knee replacement, physical therapy is required. Often times, these patients are told to see a physical therapist within 30 days.

"If we abandoned them, they'd have less than stellar outcomes," James Burke, Clinical Director for Greenbrier Valley Physical Therapy, said. "So, we kept our doors open with a skeleton type crew to maintain physical therapy for those patients that needed our services during that time."