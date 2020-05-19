Gov. Justice plans to announce guidelines for pools on Wednesday

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in an inmate at a West Virginia jail. This was at the Huttonsville Correctional Center. There was a part-time staff member who also tested positive at the facility. These are believed to be unrelated.

All inmates and staff in the block where the positive cases will be tested immediately. They are considering the testing of all staff and inmates if needed.

There is a drug being sent to West Virginia to be used in critical cases. The drug is Remdesivir and has been distributed to hospitals by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There is also information about the drug being sent to healthcare providers and hospitals.

Those who have SNAP benefits and EBT cards can now make online purchases at Amazon and Walmart. These begin on Tuesday, May 19. Delivery fees won’t be payable by the EBT card, but the costs can be split between the benefit card and a credit card.

Cities and Counties are now able to apply for CARES Act grant funding. This can be done at grants.wv.gov. The Governor advised leaders not to ask for everything and the kitchen sink. This funding is for COVID-19 expenses. There could be more coming and there will be chances to request additional funding in the future.

Small businesses may still apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Gov. Justice said there is funding available. He urges all of these businesses to apply no matter how big or small they may be. Information is available at sba.gov or by emailing wvinfo@sba.gov.

The Governor is working on an announcement to be released on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. This will include opening pools and bowling alleys.