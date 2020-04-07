Workforce WV receives National Guard support to process unemployment claims

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Workforce West Virginia is now authorized to approve federal unemployment stimulus funds for those who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount is an additional $600/week.

The organization received 90,000 claims in March. There were also between 2,000 and 7,000 claims filed daily in April. Gov. Justice said there were 28,500 claims processed on April 6.

To file an unemployment claim West Virginians are advised to go to uc.workforcewv.org. The site is experiencing intermittent disruptions and temporary outages due to the high amount of traffic. Workforce West Virginia asks for people to remain patient as they resolve those issues.

The number to call Workforce WV is 1-800-252-JOBS (5627). If you have questions about filing an unemployment claim, send an email to workforce.covid19@wv.gov. Frequently asked questions about the CARES Act benefits can be found at Workforce West Virginia’s website.

West Virginia is testing for COVID-19 at a greater level, per capita, than neighboring states based on population, with the exception of Pennsylvania. Currently the Mountain State’s positive cases compared to those tested is at 3.42-percent. That is well below the national average which stands at greater than 18-percent.

There are now 520 West Virginia National Guardsmen activated to support the COVID-19 response. There are 30 guardsman supporting Workforce West Virginia. Guard will support drive through testing lanes in Wyoming County.

The Guard helped deliver 15,000 meals to local schools supported by Tamarack.