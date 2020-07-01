LIVE NOW: Free COVID-19 testing planned for Mercer County

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

COVID-19 testing in West Virginia is approaching 10-percent of the total population. Gov. Jim Justice said the numbers remain good, but everyone should continue to follow the guidelines of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Governor addressed concerns over the economy for the state as the new fiscal year begins. State leaders are working to fix what the Governor called a mathematical mistake. He stated the first quarter of the fiscal year in 2019 had a $59-million shortfall. That was reduced to just $6-million short going into the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 7:30 p.m. on June 30, the state was around half-a-million dollars to the positive for the end of the fiscal year. The revenue department showed on July 1, 2020 there was a $1.3 million shortfall. Leaders in the department said this was a clerical error and not a substantive error.

Money from the CARES Acts to West Virginia cities and counties now stands at more than $24 Million There are 137 cities which have requested funding.

There will be COVID-19 testing in Mercer County on July 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will take place at the Mercer County Health Department in Bluefield, WV.

The Governor asked people to respond to the census. The national response rate is 61.6-percent. In West Virginia the rate is 53.2-percent. Gov. Justice said West Virginia receives federal money from the results of the census. He asked West Virginians to step up and ensure they are counted.