WV now third best in the U.S. for preventing the spread of COVID-19

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began his briefing on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 by going over the deaths since his previous briefing. There were nine over the weekend. He asked West Virginians to remember the families and keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

The R-T number is now 0.86. That is tied for third best in the nation. Going over the County Alert System, the Governor is hoping all counties can be out of the red and orange by Sept. 8 when school goes back in session.

The Governor went over how the mandatory mask requirement has helped to save lives in West Virginia. He had a chart to show the progress since July 7.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 at nursing homes are still of concern to the state. In the southeastern WV counties, those include Springfield Center in Monroe County, Pine Lodge Center in Raleigh County and Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County.

There is an outbreak at a church in Wyoming County. That is one of three in the state. The other two are in Kanawha and Wood Counties.

The Governor stated again his pride in the current census numbers. West Virginia remains only second to Idaho. He encouraged West Virginians to continue efforts to “beat the ‘taters” and lead the nation in response to the census.