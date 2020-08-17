Updates made on the metrics for reopening WV schools

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The R-T factor for West Virginia is now the 13th best in the nation on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. That is down from ninth last week.

Gov. Jim Justice addressed concerns about the metrics being used to determine if schools would reopen. According to the Governor there were some accusations they established the system to ensure school would reopen on Sept. 8. The Governor stated the safety of the student remains his highest priority.

An update on Monday made slight adjustment to the plan released on Friday. Previously staff at nursing homes and correctional facilities were counted as half the number; however since those people are not confined to the facility, they will now be counted one-for-one. All residents of nursing homes and inmates at correctional facilities will still be counted as one.

The state is also adjusting system for color coding counties. This more closely follows the Harvard-Model on which it was based. Here is a look at the new breakdown:

0-3 – Green per 100,000

3-9 – Yellow per 100,000

10-24 – Orange per 100,000

>25 – Red per 100,000

Secretary Bill Crouch with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) stated they will be launching an new dashboard on the website on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, announced the DHHR is listening to feedback and will make decisions based on keeping West Virginians safe.