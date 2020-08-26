Gov. calls Greenbrier County health officer a hero

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

With 11 deaths since the Governor’s briefing on Monday, he began by accounting for those who were lost. He urged West Virginians to remember COVID-19 is a killer and the state’s population is among the most vulnerable. He asked everyone to keep the families of the victims in their prayers.

The R-T rate is at 0.87 which is fifth best in the country. The other numbers are also enviable. The Governor showed a graph displaying how the mask mandate lowered the R-T rate.

There are 39 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the State. The top seven include Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County, the Springfield Center in Monroe County, and Pine Lodge Center in Raleigh County.

Bridget Morrison, the health officer in Greenbrier County, was called out for her efforts in combating the pandemic. The Governor called her a hero for supporting the response at the Springfield Center.

There are four church outbreaks which account for 29 cases. There is one each in Monroe and Wyoming Counties.

Marching bands were addressed in the opening statement. Gov. Justice said there was a misunderstanding about whether or not they could play on the field. Medical professionals and the WVSSAC were consulted and came up with a plan. The Governor said if students are a member of the marching band, including dance and other teams, they will be allowed to perform.

There is free testing available on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Monroe County. It will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Monroe Health Center.