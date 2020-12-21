WATCH: Gov. Justice confirms more than 15,000 vaccine doses have been administered across WV

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice began his briefing by reading off those who have been tragically lost due to the coronavirus. The total number of West Virginians who have been lost to the virus sits at 1,129. A total of 49,331 people have recovered from the virus. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.” Justice said.

The daily percent positive continues to change, dropping back down to 7.19 percent. The cumulative percent positive has reached 4.38 percent. There are 32 counties in the red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

Gov. Justice relayed the vaccination numbers for the state of West Virginia. The Governor says that according to Bloomberg, the Mountain State tops the nation in vaccination rates. Out of the 16,575 vaccines doses that WV has received, 15,135 doses have been administered by health officials across the state.

Justice pointed out that the majority of red counties on the County Alert System are around the border of WV, citing the bordering states for this change.

There are 14 outbreaks with 79 cases within school systems across WV. Among churches, there are 15 outbreaks across 14 counties. Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties are included in these. Throughout correctional facilities in WV, 199 inmates are confirmed positive. There are 55 cases among corrections staff.

“We must stay strong, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Justice said before closing briefing.