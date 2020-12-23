WATCH: Gov. Justice confirms more than 60,000 vaccine doses have been received by WV

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice opened his Wednesday briefing by reading off the 65 West Virginians to lose their battle with COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths across WV to 1,194. The daily percent positive has risen to 11.51 percent. This is the highest the daily percent positivity has been since April earlier this year. The cumulative percent positive continues to increase, sitting at 4.46 percent.

There are currently 36 counties colored red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

West Virginia has received 60,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these doses, 18,488 have been administered throughout the state. Gov. Justice went on to confirm all health departments throughout the state have received doses of the vaccine.

According to Justice, by week’s end, WV will have offered vaccine doses to all 214 long-term care facilities.

Gov. Justice continued to urge all West Virginians to get tested as soon as even the slightest symptoms are felt. Justice went on to ease the mind of residents by cementing the safety of receiving the vaccine. “Let’s just don’t be silly.” Justice said. Receiving the vaccine has not been found to aid in contracting coronavirus.

There are currently 11 outbreaks with 49 confirmed cases within school systems across the state. In correctional centers across WV, there are 247 confirmed cases among inmates. Churches in the Mountain State continue to see outbreaks as there are 17 outbreaks in 15 counties. Greenbrier, McDowell, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties are included in these. There are 111 outbreaks within the 214 long-term care facilities.

Before closing his time, Justice urged safety with Christmas approaching later this week. “I know in my heart, God above has got this. He is handling it.” Justice said.