Coming Up: WV COVID-19 Briefing – Dec. 28, 2020

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) -- The West Virginia National Guard Public Affairs Office identified the National Guard Airman who died battling a Sunday blaze in Kearneysville as Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, of Martinsburg.

Young worked full time as a Military Authority Fire Fighter at the 167th Airlift Wing. Young joined the Air National Guard in 2018 after serving in the Air Force for seven years, the office said.