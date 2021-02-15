No counties in WV are in Red on the County Alert System map

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

The Governor was pleased to report the death toll in West Virginia over the weekend was just 13. While any death is terrible the Governor stated, the lower numbers are a good sign. He then honored those who passed away by reading their ages and the counties where they lived. He asked for West Virginians to pray for those who were lost.

The Governor spoke on the fact that there are no counties in the Mountain State in the red on the County Alert System. Monday is the second day in a row for this metric.

West Virginia has used 102-percent of all vaccine doses the state received. The number is due to some vials with multiple doses. Pre-registration is open for West Virginians who are 65 and older to receive the vaccine. Monroe is one of several counties which are behind in residents pre-registering.





There are 28 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. That is down from previous weeks. There is only one church outbreak in the state. That is in Fayette County.

In corrections there are 24 active cases at the Southern Regional Jail. The only other outbreak in the regional jail system is in the Northern Regional Jail. Lt. Delmer Dean, a corrections officer at the NRJ, passed away from the virus. The Governor spoke about his loss.